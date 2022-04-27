Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Waters by 24.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock opened at $288.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.