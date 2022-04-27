Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,062,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $126.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.65 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

