Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,466 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Umpqua worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Umpqua by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth $221,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMPQ stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

