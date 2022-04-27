Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 38346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of C$21.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

