Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $85.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Trimble stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trimble by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

