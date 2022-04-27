TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.7-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.98.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,749,842.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,399 shares of company stock worth $5,028,952. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

