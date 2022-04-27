TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,749,842.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,399 shares of company stock worth $5,028,952 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.98.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

