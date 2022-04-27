TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$5.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.98.

NYSE TNET traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $181,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

