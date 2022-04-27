Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,452. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.32.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.