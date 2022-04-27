Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Gap Down to $30.64

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.64, but opened at $29.11. Trinity Industries shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 6,853 shares changing hands.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.32.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after buying an additional 873,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $21,971,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,799 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

