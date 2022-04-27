Triodos Investment Management BV Grows Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.12% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after acquiring an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 138,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $7.25 on Wednesday, hitting $252.01. 23,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.95 and its 200 day moving average is $296.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Stephens began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

