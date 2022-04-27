Triodos Investment Management BV Raises Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock makes up about 4.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.20% of NortonLifeLock worth $30,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,455. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.