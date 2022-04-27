Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,781 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Trip.com Group worth $32,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 397,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

TCOM stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.57 and a beta of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.