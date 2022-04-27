TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $928.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.49. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

