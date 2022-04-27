TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Shares Up 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 65 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

