Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.76

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.76 and last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 3016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $339,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,394,829.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,208 shares of company stock worth $2,439,480. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Trupanion by 81.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 33.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 56.0% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $1,557,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

