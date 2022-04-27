Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.
Shares of TRMK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,351. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.90. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Trustmark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.
