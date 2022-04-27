TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.80 Per Share

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 193.20 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £340.62 million and a PE ratio of 27.11. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.78). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

TTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 270 ($3.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.57) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.14) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.69).

In other TT Electronics news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($101,199.38).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

