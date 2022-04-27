Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited Declares Dividend of $0.02 (LON:SHIP)

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SHIP stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.36 ($0.02). 155,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,650. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.34. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.43 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87.

