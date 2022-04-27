Twitter (TWTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Twitter has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Twitter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of -165.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

