Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.81.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 303,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.