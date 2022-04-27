Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $79,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $18,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 303,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

