UBS Group Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $340.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $250.98 on Friday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $238.32 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

