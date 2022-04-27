UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Get UBS Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 362,737 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,885,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,306,000 after buying an additional 347,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UBS Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 85,188 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 235,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,571 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About UBS Group (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.