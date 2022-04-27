UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target Increased to CHF 22 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 4,790,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,529. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.