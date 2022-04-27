UCB SA (UCBJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4413 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UCBJY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

