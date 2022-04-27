Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.95

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 708367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDMY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

