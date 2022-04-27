UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Earnings Results

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

UDR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. 69,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. UDR has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 121,411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in UDR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in UDR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in UDR by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

