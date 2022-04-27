UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.
UDR stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.82. 1,684,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UDR will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
About UDR (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
