UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

UDR stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.82. 1,684,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UDR will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.