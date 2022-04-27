UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.24-$2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.110 EPS.
Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 1,684,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. UDR has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of UDR by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 121,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in UDR by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 882,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in UDR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 531,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
