UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.24-$2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 1,684,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. UDR has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of UDR by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 121,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in UDR by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 882,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in UDR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 531,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

