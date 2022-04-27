UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

