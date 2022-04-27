Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.50

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 5313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.
UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
