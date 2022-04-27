Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.50

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 5313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

