UMA (UMA) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

UMA (UMA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. UMA has a total market cap of $374.66 million and $65.77 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.67 or 0.00014751 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,000,419 coins and its circulating supply is 66,117,767 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

