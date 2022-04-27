UniLend Tops One Day Trading Volume of $812,026.00 (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and $812,026.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

