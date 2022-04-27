Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NASDAQ UNB opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $139.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, CEO David Scott Silverman sold 1,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $31,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Bankshares stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.26% of Union Bankshares worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

