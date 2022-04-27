Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.26) price target from Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s previous close.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.04) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.24 ($34.67).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR:UN01 opened at €23.12 ($24.86) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.48. Uniper has a 52 week low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($45.65). The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.