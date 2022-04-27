United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:UMLGF remained flat at $$3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975. United Malt Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.
About United Malt Group (Get Rating)
