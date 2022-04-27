United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:UMLGF remained flat at $$3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975. United Malt Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

