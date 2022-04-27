United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,144 ($14.58). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,128 ($14.38), with a volume of 3,600,106 shares trading hands.

UU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.02) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,090.33. The company has a market capitalization of £7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Liam Butterworth purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.20) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($39,612.54). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.30), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($747,575.76). Insiders have bought 3,034 shares of company stock worth $3,144,074 over the last ninety days.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

