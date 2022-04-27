United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,144 ($14.58). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,128 ($14.38), with a volume of 3,600,106 shares trading hands.
UU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.02) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,090.33. The company has a market capitalization of £7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
Read More
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.