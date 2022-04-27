UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s 4th Largest Position

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 35,417 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $409,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $10.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.78. 2,869,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

