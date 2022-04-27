Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.83. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.15.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

