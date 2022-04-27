USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.70 EPS.

Shares of USNA traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,238. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $93.07.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

