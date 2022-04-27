USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.32 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.700 EPS.

USNA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.31. 1,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,238. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

