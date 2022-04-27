USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

NYSE USNA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.