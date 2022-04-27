USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.
NYSE USNA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
