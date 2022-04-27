Vai (VAI) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vai (VAI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $53.17 million and $70,489.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.91 or 0.07347278 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00049629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.