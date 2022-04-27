Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Issues Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share.

Valero Energy stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.69. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $111.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Valero Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,779,000 after purchasing an additional 131,292 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,148 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 922.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 42,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

