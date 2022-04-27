Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Down 6.5%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.92. 1,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Valhi during the first quarter worth about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valhi by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valhi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.