Validity Price Reaches $3.16 on Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and $75,373.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00008155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002386 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,562,756 coins and its circulating supply is 4,561,111 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

