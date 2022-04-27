Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.000-$13.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

VMI traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.56 and its 200-day moving average is $237.52.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.