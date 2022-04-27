VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Trading 1.3% Higher

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.29. 40,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 41,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUZZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period.

