Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. 555,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.