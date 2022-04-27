Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. 555,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.28.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
