Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $205,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $10.50 on Wednesday, reaching $368.23. 1,705,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,217. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $350.99 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.37 and a 200 day moving average of $421.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

